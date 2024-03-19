From new routes to AI tools, this airline has its eyes on the horizon

When LatAm Airlines filed for bankruptcy during 2020, the pandemic had decimated air travel and global carriers, which weren’t on the receiving end of the American bailouts that kept domestic airlines from the brink. When it emerged in November 2022 from Chapter 11, it was ready to really take off.

The Las Condes, Chile-based airline was armed with some $10 billion in assets and a recently restructured business, but more importantly, it had secured American regulatory approval for its joint venture with Delta Airlines—the first profit-sharing agreement between an American and a Latin American carrier.

Fifteen thousand flights later, by the time the airlines marked a full year of their partnership, Delta and LatAm had transported 3 million passengers under the joint venture and added six new routes—including a São Paulo to Los Angeles route that is the only direct flight between Brazil and the West Coast, as well as an Atlanta to Lima route that bolsters Delta’s capacity between the cities and brought LatAm’s operations to ATL for the first time. According to Brazil’s aviation authority, LatAm garnered 26% market share for flights between Brazil and the United States between August and October, topping American Airlines (22%) and United (20%).

To support its Brazilian growth, in March 2023, LatAm became the first airline to start monitoring its ground operations using cameras and AI. It offers the crew at the company’s largest hub real-time insight into metrics like takeoff times and gate usage time, as well as the status of the jet bridge—all with a focus on efficiency.