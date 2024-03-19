This leading fast-food chain is clearing paths for faster pizza delivery

As the largest pizza chain in the U.S., Domino’s marketing efforts have helped local communities while making pizza takeout and delivery easier to access. Its “Paving for Pizza” initiative provided microgrants to towns to help fill potholes and repair old roads. In 2023, Domino’s took the idea a step further with its “Plowing for Pizza” initiative, which gave 20 cash-strapped cities $25,000 each toward keeping roads clear for delivering hot, cheesy pizzas even in cold, snowy winters. Last year, Domino’s also launched the largest electric vehicle pizza delivery fleet in the country, putting more than 1,100 custom-branded Chevy Bolt electric vehicles on the road. The company says it aims to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.