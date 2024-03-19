Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Domino’s is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in rapid response.

This leading fast-food chain is clearing paths for faster pizza delivery

BY Katerina Barton

As the largest pizza chain in the U.S., Domino’s marketing efforts have helped local communities while making pizza takeout and delivery easier to access. Its “Paving for Pizza” initiative provided microgrants to towns to help fill potholes and repair old roads. In 2023, Domino’s took the idea a step further with its “Plowing for Pizza” initiative, which gave 20 cash-strapped cities $25,000 each toward keeping roads clear for delivering hot, cheesy pizzas even in cold, snowy winters. Last year, Domino’s also launched the largest electric vehicle pizza delivery fleet in the country, putting more than 1,100 custom-branded Chevy Bolt electric vehicles on the road. The company says it aims to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Katerina Barton is a freelance audio producer and storyteller based in New York City. She recently worked as a producer for the national daily news show The Takeaway at WNYC, where she focused on sharing stories that are often underrepresented in the media More

Explore Topics