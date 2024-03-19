Fast company logo
Firefly Aerospace is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in rapid response.

This space tech company blasts through the atmosphere and launch time records

BY Katerina Barton

In September, Firefly Aerospace, a private space transportation firm, launched a satellite for the United States Space Force in record time, demonstrating the company’s capabilities for national security missions or conflicts in space. For this mission, Firefly launched its Alpha rocket in 27 hours after receiving a call from the U.S. Space Force; the previous industry record was 21 days. In 2023, Firefly also won a contract with NASA to complete several missions to the moon in 2024 and 2026, signed a multi-launch agreement with defense tech company L3Harris Technologies, and contracted with Lockheed Martin to launch a small satellite. The company closed its Series C funding in November, bringing in $300 million in funding since February 2023 and reaching a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

