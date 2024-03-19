This VC firm is leading a charge for responsible AI

In the absence of comprehensive government regulations on artificial intelligence, companies are venturing into this new technological terrain on an individual basis. General Catalyst , one of the U.S.’s largest venture capital firms, has been increasing its investments in companies with emerging AI technology. As it invests in these startups, the firm is helping to lead the charge in thinking about how to respond to the potential harms and risks of unregulated AI.

Last April, General Catalyst published its Manifesto for Responsible AI, a set of guidelines and questions that the firm asks before investing in a new company. (“Our message to founders building in the AI space is to move fast and not break things. That era is over,” General Catalyst writes). In the fall, General Catalyst worked with other venture capital firms and the U.S. Commerce Department to develop “responsible AI” guidelines and signed a voluntary commitment for how startups should develop AI responsibly.

