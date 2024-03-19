This research center used biotech to help take down a Cambodian flu virus

In February 2023, after the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus infected humans in Cambodia for the first time in nearly a decade, the virology unit at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) worked with the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge to rapidly characterize the virus’s genome. The lab’s work aided local response and minimized the risk of further cases.

The World Health Organization estimates that some 60% of all human diseases originate from animals; especially after the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to detect threats early to mitigate their spread. Since 2019, APL has worked with groups in more than 25 countries to establish pathogen genomic surveillance and data sharing that can quickly identify viruses and help inform a response to an outbreak.

