This Brazilian health company is birthing a better approach to maternity care

Brazil has one of the highest rates of Caesarean births in the world, with C-sections accounting for 58% of all deliveries, according to the country’s Public Health Ministry. That’s more than four times the 13% that the World Health Organization (WHO) says reflects a normal rate for births that involve the potentially risky procedure. Alice , a Brazilian private health insurer, does more than just issue policies but rather has developed its own virtual-first primary-care system to make sure its clients have better outcomes that simultaneously lower costs.

The company, which has raised more than $175 million, spent 2023 working to increase the number of vaginal births among its patients. Starting last January, the company customized its high-touch primary care—designed to engage with some 50% of its patients every month to encourage proactive health actions—for its pregnant patients. Alice’s approach gave its pregnant clients a prenatal care team that included gynecologists, midwives, and other specialists who would track pregnancy from the start. They connected with patients via everything from Alice’s in-app chat to its network of care centers, a much more hands-on approach than pregnancies receive via the country’s state-run health service.

Year over year, Alice’s vaginal birth rate went from 20% to 70%, getting its patient population closer to WHO-recommended numbers. The company, which launched in 2020, is the largest health tech company in Brazil and projected that it would exceed $50 million in revenue last year.

