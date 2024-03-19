Fast company logo
Solfácil is one of 2024’s most innovative Latin American companies for its solar loans that help residents of the Amazon.

Meet the company helping bring solar power to people living in the Amazon

BY Andrea Hernandez

Since it was founded in 2018, Brazil-based solar investment platform Solfácil has financed approximately $450 million in solar loans, making it the second-largest issuer of green bonds in Brazil and the fourth in Latin America.

The company works with more than 4,250 active solar installers and has 66,000-plus customers to date. In 2023, it expanded into northern Brazil via a partnership with Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development, which has underwritten several of the company’s initiatives. The new partnership, initially announced in summer 2022, is opening up solar opportunities for residents mainly in the Amazon rainforest. The project is expected to supply enough energy to power 7,000 homes and to be completed by 2025.

While expanding the reach of its solar financing, Solfácil has also brought new technology to Brazil for its customers. In November, it inked a deal with Chinese company Hanersun to bring its Hitouch 5N 585-watt solar modules to Brazil for the first time.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

