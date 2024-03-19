How Nubank is making digital transactions safer for cellphone users

Nubank is No. 22 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

A cellphone was stolen in Brazil about every three minutes in 2022. It’s an alarming number that’s correlated with an ever-growing number of people in Latin America tying financial information to their phones. It’s a problem that Nubank set out to solve for customers in its largest and fastest-growing market. In doing so, it kicked off a year that saw the fintech giant build clever, practical security features informed by what its 90 million customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia asked for.

It started with Modo Rua, or Street Mode, introduced in January 2023 ahead of Carnival season in Brazil, when cell phone theft increases. Developed in response to customer feedback that customers were logging out of the Nubank app or even deleting it before leaving home, Modo Rua allows users to set limits on payment amounts and number of transactions when not connected to a trusted Wi-Fi network. About 300,000 revelers adopted it during Carnival, and enrollment reached more than 1 million by the end of 2023.

“We have a really high bar: Is the product really fitting the need?” says Nubank CEO David Vélez. “It was truly nonexistent in the market, and by now four other banks have adopted a similar feature.” He says the widespread adoption of Modo Rua has allowed Nubank to keep adding new features, including enabling people to mark their favorite café as a safe place, or even mask their bank balances in the app.