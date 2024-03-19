How Nubank is making digital transactions safer for cellphone users

Nubank is No. 22 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.
A cellphone was stolen in Brazil about every three minutes in 2022. It’s an alarming number that’s correlated with an ever-growing number of people in Latin America tying financial information to their phones. It’s a problem that Nubank set out to solve for customers in its largest and fastest-growing market. In doing so, it kicked off a year that saw the fintech giant build clever, practical security features informed by what its 90 million customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia asked for.
It started with Modo Rua, or Street Mode, introduced in January 2023 ahead of Carnival season in Brazil, when cell phone theft increases. Developed in response to customer feedback that customers were logging out of the Nubank app or even deleting it before leaving home, Modo Rua allows users to set limits on payment amounts and number of transactions when not connected to a trusted Wi-Fi network. About 300,000 revelers adopted it during Carnival, and enrollment reached more than 1 million by the end of 2023.
“We have a really high bar: Is the product really fitting the need?” says Nubank CEO David Vélez. “It was truly nonexistent in the market, and by now four other banks have adopted a similar feature.” He says the widespread adoption of Modo Rua has allowed Nubank to keep adding new features, including enabling people to mark their favorite café as a safe place, or even mask their bank balances in the app.
While making digital payments safer, Nubank also looked to secure physical payment cards with Me Roubaram (They Stole From Me), rolled out in May, which lets users quickly shut off a lost or stolen card. To secure online transactions, in August the company began offering temporary virtual credit cards that expire after 24 hours, helping shield people’s actual card numbers from e-commerce sites.
More recently, Nubank has turned to helping prevent phone scams in which callers pretend to be a person’s bank—sometimes even spoofing the bank’s number. With Alô Protegido (Protected Hello), introduced in November, customers opt in to allow the Nubank app to assess whether incoming calls might be a scam, blocking them before the phone even rings.
Nubank’s goal with its security features is figuring out how to fit them meaningfully into customers’ lives. “The question we asked ourselves when developing these products was ‘how well equipped is a Nubank consumer to manage their security in this digitally connected world?’” Vélez says. Once an area of need is identified, the question then becomes, “Can we swarm those places to build things that don’t exist that could actually help?”
Addressing those needs has helped fuel the company’s growth. Nubank added almost 20 million new customers in the 12 months from October 2022 and grew profitability in Q3 2023 to $303 million.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.