Laborit’s ability to supercharge customer relationship management for clients like Santander make it one of 2024’s most innovative Latin American companies.

This company is powering improved CRM tools for leading companies in Latin America

BY Andrea Hernandez

São Paulo-based Laborit makes business-to-business software for healthcare, retail, and financial clients, helping some of the leading companies in Brazil embrace digital transformation.

In 2023, Laborit and Santander, Brazil’s third-largest private bank, launched Portal Mais Turbo. Aimed at improving the bank’s customer relationship capabilities, the platform incorporated generative AI that could analyze customer portfolios to generate real-time insights about clients for a team of more than 2,000 Santander employees who handle communication with some 25,000 retail clients. Within six months, the platform helped drive more than $600 million in revenue for Santander.

Laborit also worked with Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida, which operates 300 hospitals and 100 laboratories and serves approximately 9 million patients. In 2023, Laborit powered the company’s medical credentialing portal, verifying the qualifications of 100,000 doctors, roughly 20% of the country’s total. The solution reduced the average credentialing time from three months to just one and a half weeks.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Andrea Paola Hernández is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America categories for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies.

