Mexico’s biggest pharmacy chain has an iconic mascot and a new focus on accessibility

After Victor González Herrera was named CEO of Mexico’s largest pharmacy chain, Farmacias Similares , in fall 2022, he kicked off a transformation to reposition the company to play a bigger role in the lives of its shoppers and employees. Herrera’s focus: accessibility—and a little bit of fun.

In June 2023, the company, which operates more than 8,500 stores, unveiled the first of its pharmacies designed around people with disabilities—a reworked format with lower shelves, wider aisles, and accessible entrances that became a blueprint for 19 other locations meant to make shopping and working at the chain easier for people with disabilities.

Farmacias also became a familiar part of pop culture last year, fueled by the popular plushies of its mustachioed mascot, Dr. Simi, whose likeness is thrown onstage when big acts like Bad Bunny and Adele visit Mexico. Demand for Dr. Simi led the company to boost production of the dolls—which are manufactured at a facility that largely employs people with disabilities—from 12,000 to 40,000 per month over the course of the year. It also contributed to a new location dedicated to the mascot: Similandia, which opened in September inside Mexico City’s Grand Sur Mall. The store lets shoppers buy more than 70 products emblazoned with Dr. Simi, alongside pharmacy staples, and there’s an urgent-care clinic.

