Motorola Solutions is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in rapid response.

This company’s tech is helping school districts respond to active shooters

BY Katerina Barton

Tragically, school shootings have been on the rise in the United States for the last decade, with 2023 outpacing previous years. Motorola Solutions, known for its public safety telecommunications products, launched a “solving for safer” initiative focused on responding to active shooter emergencies. It provides security systems and rapid connection for schools during campus shootings and other emergencies.

Among other technologies, the system offers campus video security; communication systems between teachers, administrators and first responders; and a panic button alert that can connect teachers to 911 directly. Motorola Solutions technology is used by more than 67% of K-12 schools and 88% of post-secondary schools in the U.S., helping protect 19 of the country’s 20 largest districts. Five states (Delaware, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Oklahoma) and the District of Columbia use the company’s panic button in their schools.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Katerina Barton is a freelance audio producer and storyteller based in New York City. She recently worked as a producer for the national daily news show The Takeaway at WNYC, where she focused on sharing stories that are often underrepresented in the media More

