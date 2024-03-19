This company’s tech is helping school districts respond to active shooters

Tragically, school shootings have been on the rise in the United States for the last decade, with 2023 outpacing previous years. Motorola Solutions , known for its public safety telecommunications products, launched a “solving for safer” initiative focused on responding to active shooter emergencies. It provides security systems and rapid connection for schools during campus shootings and other emergencies.

Among other technologies, the system offers campus video security; communication systems between teachers, administrators and first responders; and a panic button alert that can connect teachers to 911 directly. Motorola Solutions technology is used by more than 67% of K-12 schools and 88% of post-secondary schools in the U.S., helping protect 19 of the country’s 20 largest districts. Five states (Delaware, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Oklahoma) and the District of Columbia use the company’s panic button in their schools.

