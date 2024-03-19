Fast company logo
RapidDeploy is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in rapid response.

This public safety startup’s app provides lifesaving info to first responders

BY Katerina Barton

RapidDeploy, a public safety startup founded in 2016, helps first responders attend to emergency situations more effectively through its Next Generation 911 (NG911) platform. The company’s new offering, Lightning, was built for field use. The mobile app helps disclose critical data such as real-time GPS location, digitized floor plans, and video streaming feeds that are typically unavailable from 911 call centers.

Last year, RapidDeploy signed a multiyear statewide contract with the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council. The company also started working with GM’s Onstar Emergency Advisors in 2023 to help improve incident responses. It received $34 million in new growth capital in January 2023 led by Edison Partners and has notched a 185% increase in market share in the past 18 months. In all, RapidDeploy’s NG911 solutions have been adopted by more than 1,500 911 call centers across more than 20 states. 

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

