This workforce management platform kept payrolls rolling in a banking crisis

In March 2023, billions of dollars of companies’ deposits were frozen as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed. Companies worried about their financial health in the long term, but were also nervous about making payroll in the short term. That’s where Rippling —a human resources, IT, and payroll platform startup—stepped in. CEO Parker Conrad was determined to keep distributing employee paychecks, even if his clients couldn’t yet pay for them.

The company kept dispensing roughly 50,000 paychecks by liquidating $130 million of its own money market accounts despite not knowing whether it would be able to get that money back (which it did). Conrad also fundraised an additional $500 million term sheet to continue covering payroll checks if SVB clients couldn’t access their accounts, which ultimately wasn’t needed.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.