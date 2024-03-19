This Indian vaccine developer is closing in on wiping out malaria

Particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, malaria is one of the leading causes of child mortality, killing about half a million children every year. But the arrival of a new vaccine could now save countless lives. Called R21/Matrix-M, the vaccine was developed by researchers from Oxford University alongside the Serum Institute of India , the world’s biggest vaccine maker. It appears to be as high as 80% effective in preventing malaria in children (a year after the required fourth dose is administered), while also being cheaper and easier to manufacture than the other vaccine on the market. (A different malaria vaccine was approved in 2021. However supplies of it are short, with only about 18 million doses expected to be available through 2025).

In October, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the new R21/Matrix-M vaccine for widespread use, and then followed up by prequalifying it, which clears the way for broader rollout for countries and nonprofits to buy and distribute the vaccine. The Serum Institute, which is able to produce 100 million doses of the vaccine annually, already has 20 million in stock. The vaccine will cost $4 per shot for three doses plus a booster after a year.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.