This sensor company is helping the U.S. and Canada prevent wildfires

With record-breaking wildfires occurring across the U.S. and Canada in 2023, N5 Sensors began providing early wildfire detection using AI sensors to help locate fires and prevent larger ones from igniting. The sensors gather data from environmental conditions, particulates, gasses, chemicals, and heat—and can identify even small ignitions—before traditional sensors can detect visible smoke or heat. They can also measure and monitor air quality. In 2023, N5 deployed sensors and networks, called N5SHIELD, into 10 U.S. states and 4 Canadian provinces, covering more than 1 million acres. In August, it partnered with Santa Clara County in California to place sensors that will cover about 6,000 acres to help prevent wildfires.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has tapped the company to further understand the technical capabilities of AI to prevent wildfires. It will deploy 200 sensors across the U.S. that will protect an additional 200,000 acres of land in 2024. The company achieved $1 million in revenues in 2023 through public and private partnerships.

