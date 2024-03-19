How a Chilean startup is growing telehealth and hybrid care

Chile’s public healthcare system can be overburdened, and only 20% of the population has had access to alternative private healthcare. Examedi was initially founded to deliver in-home PCR tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, its founders frustrated that it was easier to order food online and have it delivered than it was to get medical care. After attending Y Combinator in 2021 and raising $17 million in 2022, the company expanded its healthcare solutions significantly last year.

Examedi launched two new services in January 2023: The first, called 24/7, connects patients with available doctors instantly with no need for an appointment. The second, Assisted Telemedicine, allows a health professional to be present in the home to guide and review the patient while an online doctor supervises and makes a virtual diagnosis. The home-healthcare professional gathers data about the patient that otherwise couldn’t be reviewed remotely.

In July 2023, Examedi introduced its app, which lets patients schedule exams, vaccinations, and at-home services, as well as keep track of all of their health journey, including medical orders and clinical history. The company then added a wellness-focused app in October as it expanded beyond health exams to kinesiology, massage, nutrition, and other preventative care.

