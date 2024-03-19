This company is empowering HR teams with data to meet DEI goals

Already one of the world’s largest HR, payroll, and workforce management solution companies, UKG expanded its offerings significantly in 2023. The company rolled out UKG One View, a seamless way for payroll managers to access information for multinational employees in a single place—regardless of where workers are located or which in-country payroll provider they rely on.

It launched the UKG Great Place to Work Hub, a platform that combines Great Place to Work benchmarks, Trust Index survey, and human capital management data to help clients meet their DEI goals. UKG also leveraged AI and its robust workforce management dataset to create a workforce planning tool that helps businesses forecast their staffing needs well into the future and hire intelligently.

UKG is used by 80,000 customers across 150 countries. In the first quarter of 2023, the company crossed $1 billion in revenue—and continued to do so in each subsequent quarter. By 2025, UKG expects to exceed $5 billion in annual revenue.

