This company is working to streamline HR tasks for frontline workers

Approximately 70% of the U.S. workforce holds in-person frontline jobs, working directly with customers and clients. However, HR benefits and services are often disproportionately focused on appealing to the needs of white-collar desk workers.

Yoobic is a mobile app and all-in-one employee experience platform that digitizes and consolidates daily work for frontline employees in industries like retail and hospitality. With 73% of frontline employees reporting that they still use paper forms for HR-related tasks, Yoobic lets these workers use their phones to assess in-store task checklists, onboard, upskill, and fill out employee surveys.

This year, employers like Pret A Manger and H&M Indonesia signed up for Yoobic and the company also rolled out Yoobic NEO, an AI-powered feature that allows administrators to generate announcements, training materials, and sales analysis more efficiently, which can be quickly distributed to frontline teams. The AI-powered tools have been found to reduce the time needed to develop training programs by over 75%. Today, Yoobic serves around 350 organizations and 2 million users across 80 countries.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.