What benefits do employees actually want? This company says it has the answers

One of the most important functions of HR is to offer benefits that positively impact workers. But too often, there is a mismatch between the benefits employers offer, and the benefits employees want and need.

Wellist is a support services platform that aims to better align these discrepancies. For nearly 10 years, Wellist focused on medical patients, their families, and caregivers to connect them with personalized support services like childcare, home cleaning, food assistance, and support groups. In 2023, the company expanded into the employer market to help HR teams fine-tune their benefits offerings.

Now, Wellist helps leaders offer a uniquely broad range of benefits such as grocery shopping, laundry, massage, and pet services. Wellist has found that this tailored approach leads to a 10-time increase in employees engaging with their benefits portfolio and reduces costs for employers between 10% and 20% each year by trimming unused benefits.

