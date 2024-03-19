How one company is helping healthcare workers efficiently schedule shifts

Few industries face more complex and expensive staffing challenges than the healthcare sector. ShiftKey helps hospitals schedule shifts more efficiently through a digital marketplace of nurses, CNAs, therapists, and other medical specialists. ShiftKey has 6,400 active customers, including clients Touchstone Communities, Tutera Senior Living & Health Care, and Vista Springs.

In 2023, ShiftKey raised $300 million to bring the company’s valuation over $2 billion and launched its Schedule Automation Marketplace Integration (SAMI) tool, which allows healthcare facilities to view the shifts of both their employees and independent healthcare professionals to proactively identify and fill scheduling gaps.

ShiftKey has grown its customer base 61% year-over-year since transitioning SAMI from a pilot phase to general availability. The company has helped schedule 76 million hours and led to a 83% reduction in unfilled shifts, a 20% increase in employee shift requests, and annual cost savings of up to $1.7 million for clients such as ​​long-term care and specialized nursing facilities.

These efficiencies are especially welcomed by the healthcare industry. In the U.S., administrative costs account for a quarter of the industry’s $4 trillion annual price tag. Plus, ShiftKey has found that by offering workers greater control of their schedules, clients have reduced worker burnout and improved retention.