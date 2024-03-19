This company is connecting remote teams in 3D

As teams around the world continue to accept, if not embrace, the reality of remote and hybrid work , many leaders still struggle to promote team cohesion and satisfaction. Three-year-old RemoteBridge is innovating how leaders connect and engage remote workers by facilitating virtual recruiting, onboarding, and team-building services using immersive 3D technology.

A sort of customizable metaverse (without the ​​need for any goggles or headset), the platform’s virtual world can be tailored to meet a client’s needs and allows each employee to build their own avatar. In 2023, the company developed an AI-powered avatar that can help companies conduct virtual onboarding sessions and trainings more easily.

The avatar uses voice recognition and synthesis to do role-playing, allowing companies to offer both live-collaborative trainings and asynchronous ones. RemoteBridge’s clients include global employers such as Adobe, Amazon, Google, Intel, McKinsey, Microsoft, PepsiCo, and Pfizer.

HR professionals use the platform not only as a recruitment technique—88% of candidates report a better understanding and appreciation of a company’s corporate culture and brand when they use RemoteBridge—but also as a tool to re-board and upskill existing employees.