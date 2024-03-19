This company is connecting remote teams in 3D

As teams around the world continue to accept, if not embrace, the reality of remote and hybrid work, many leaders still struggle to promote team cohesion and satisfaction. Three-year-old RemoteBridge is innovating how leaders connect and engage remote workers by facilitating virtual recruiting, onboarding, and team-building services using immersive 3D technology.
A sort of customizable metaverse (without the need for any goggles or headset), the platform’s virtual world can be tailored to meet a client’s needs and allows each employee to build their own avatar. In 2023, the company developed an AI-powered avatar that can help companies conduct virtual onboarding sessions and trainings more easily.
The avatar uses voice recognition and synthesis to do role-playing, allowing companies to offer both live-collaborative trainings and asynchronous ones. RemoteBridge’s clients include global employers such as Adobe, Amazon, Google, Intel, McKinsey, Microsoft, PepsiCo, and Pfizer.
HR professionals use the platform not only as a recruitment technique—88% of candidates report a better understanding and appreciation of a company’s corporate culture and brand when they use RemoteBridge—but also as a tool to re-board and upskill existing employees.
