Gympass has a holistic vision for workplace health

Workplace stress is at an all-time high, with Gallup estimating that 44% of employees worldwide experience “a lot” of stress on a regular basis. Corporate well-being platform Gympass , which has the largest network of well-being providers, is working to combat this.

The company’s massive network includes not just traditional physical fitness mainstays like 24 Hour Fitness, Barry’s, Crunch, Orangetheory Fitness, and SoulCycle but also nutrition and emotional health benefits.

In 2023, Gympass surpassed 2 million paying employee subscribers across its 15,000 corporate clients—an 80% year-over-year increase. This growth is due, at least in part, to Gympass’s push to promote more holistic health benefits.

Today, services like meditation app Headspace are among the fastest-growing apps on Gympass. In fact, Headspace garnered thousands of check-ins the first week it was offered. Gympass’s “Health Habits” category, which ranges from nutrition and sleep to finance and quitting-smoking benefits, has surged 111% in usage year over year. And its “Emotional Health” category, which includes services like Calm and Meditopia, has increased by 74% year over year.