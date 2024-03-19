This company is working to simplify HR for small businesses

A small business is typically defined as an independent company with fewer than 500 employees, which means that 99.9% of all U.S. businesses are technically small businesses.

Gusto automates payroll, HR, and benefits for some 300,000 organizations like these, which may not be able to fund sizable HR departments. Gusto offers application programming interfaces (APIs) that embed its payroll functions directly into the products of other organizations, including banks, fintech companies, and startups.

In 2023, Gusto integrated with Chase Payment Solutions for the first time, allowing small-business customers who bank with Chase to combine payments, banking, and payroll with a single sign-in. The company also rolled out an AI-powered job-posting generator, which saves hiring managers time (on average 20 minutes a post) writing descriptions of open positions.

Gusto, which brought in more than $500 million in revenue in the 12 months ending April 30, 2023, is now working on an AI-powered tax tool that will let small businesses upload notices and resolve them in real time.