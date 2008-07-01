Tesla To Announce “Affordable” Electric Sedan

Tomorrow, California Governator Arnold Schwarzenegger will take the podium to announce Tesla Motors’ new family-oriented electric vehicle, as part of a partnership between Tesla and the State of California. The car will be produced in Tesla’s new factory in California, thanks in part to a $9 million incentive package, and its 2010 release date will closely rival the delivery timeline of the other much-anticipated electric vehicle coming to the market: GM’s [NYSE:GM] Chevrolet Volt. Both cars are aiming at the eco-friendly family market; both the Volt and the yet-unnamed new Tesla will be 4-door, 5-passenger models. Chevy’s price point is the more ambitious of the two; while Tesla claims their sedan won’t break $60,000, Chevy has promised the Volt for around $40,000. The Tesla, however, will boast a 225-mile driving radius off of one charge, compared to the Volt’s measly 40 miles per charge. Part of the Volt’s value will be a small gas engine incorporated into the car’s drivetrain, not to drive the wheels, but to act as a generator when juice is running low. Tesla’s version will be completely electric.