This organization is helping provide concrete DEI solutions to companies

Founded in 2009, the EDGE Certified Foundation offers DEI training, assessment, and credentialing for workplaces. In 2023 , more than 250 large organizations from 57 countries attained an EDGE Certification.

This year, the organization grew its customer base and partnered with corporate, nonprofit, and governmental organizations to provide concrete solutions for advancing DEI efforts and improving DEI metrics. For instance, in 2023, EDGE helped the S&P Dow Jones Indices create the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and its Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The organization also aligned EDGE Certification with the new EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive legislation—which is set to require companies doing business in the EU to report DEI data—and helped produce a Pay Equity Playbook in partnership with the Women’s Business Collaborative.

As part of the EDGE Certification process, organizations must conduct a pay equity analysis, utilizing the method prescribed by the EDGE Certified Foundation to determine whether there are unexplained pay gaps. In 2023, EDGE partnered with PayAnalytics, workplace-equity software for human resources practitioners, to streamline this process.

