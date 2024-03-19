This company wants to support every sort of caregiver

Cleo is believed to be the only end-to-end family and caregiving benefit available for global employee workforces—from family planning to caring for an elderly loved one. Cleo is used by more than 180 companies that want to help support employees with their caregiving commitments, including PepsiCo and Salesforce.

The company has been expanding both its offerings and its global reach. In 2022, Cleo launched a neurodivergent care program, which provides support, education, and care coordination for parents of neurodivergent children. And last May, Cleo announced the expansion of its adult care support services internationally.

Today, Cleo is used across 65 countries in 16 languages. Clients report that Cleo’s platform leads to a three-fold increase in employee engagement in benefits programs.

Cleo leverages a proprietary Family Health Index to quantify the complete toll that caregiving can take. By tracking variables like confidence, emotional wellness, and connectedness, Cleo offers a uniquely multidimensional measurement of health and can recommend needed interventions for the nuanced ways that caregiving impacts us all—resulting in extra support for workers and cost savings for employers.