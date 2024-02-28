‘I might as well be driving a UFO’: Cybertruck owners say their EVs are leaving people in awe—or really pissed off

Brian Lovell has only had his Tesla Cybertruck for a week and already the 48-year-old has experienced a range of unfettered reactions from passersby: Some people point and gape, others rush over to take a photo, and a few even ask if he would take them for a quick spin in the much-hyped EV .

“I might as well be driving a UFO,” says Lovell, who’s based in Murrieta, California.

It’s not exactly surprising that people are aghast to see something that looks more like something out of Tron than a motorized vehicle you might find parked outside a Denny’s. And a number of owners tell Fast Company they embrace the spectacle, pulling over to offer gawkers an inside look and to lay in the truck’s “vault” (i.e. bed). One owner said the greasy fingerprints strangers leave on its stainless steel exterior have almost become a badge of honor.

But Cybertruck adopters are also facing another reality: that their vehicles (which start at about $81,000) represent to some a political or ideological symbol. As many positive and fun interactions as they encounter every day, they’re also met with disgust and irritation. People have reportedly told owners that their vehicles amount to an endorsement of Tesla owner Elon Musk, one of the more polarizing figures in tech.