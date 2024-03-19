Why fertility benefits provider Carrot expanded its gender-affirming care options

Fertility benefits provider Carrot is known for its hyper-customizable plans, which support various ways employees look to grow a family, including IVF, IUI, adoption, and surrogacy.

In 2023, the company, which was founded in 2016, expanded its offerings to cover gender-affirming care. Carrot already offered gender-affirming care for cis workers—such as covering treatment for cis men with low testosterone—however, the expansion of gender-affirming care to all workers empowers employers to better support their trans and gender-nonconforming employees during a time of rising anti-trans legislation and workplace harassment.

These expanded services include hormone therapy, access to trans-knowledgeable providers, and telemedicine options for those who can’t access in-person care due to legislative, geographic, or safety concerns. So far, 60 of Carrot’s 1,000 customers have added gender-affirming care coverage for their employees. Carrot is available in more than 130 countries, covering more than 2 million lives.

