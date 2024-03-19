Fast company logo
Carrot is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in human resources for 2024.

Why fertility benefits provider Carrot expanded its gender-affirming care options

BY AJ Hess

Fertility benefits provider Carrot is known for its hyper-customizable plans, which support various ways employees look to grow a family, including IVF, IUI, adoption, and surrogacy.

In 2023, the company, which was founded in 2016, expanded its offerings to cover gender-affirming care. Carrot already offered gender-affirming care for cis workers—such as covering treatment for cis men with low testosterone—however, the expansion of gender-affirming care to all workers empowers employers to better support their trans and gender-nonconforming employees during a time of rising anti-trans legislation and workplace harassment.

These expanded services include hormone therapy, access to trans-knowledgeable providers, and telemedicine options for those who can’t access in-person care due to legislative, geographic, or safety concerns. So far, 60 of Carrot’s 1,000 customers have added gender-affirming care coverage for their employees. Carrot is available in more than 130 countries, covering more than 2 million lives.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

