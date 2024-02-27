Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly halts merger talks with Paramount Global. So what happens now?

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly hitting pause on merger talks with Paramount Global, a deal that could have created a streaming and broadcast giant.

A report on CNBC says Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has gone “pencils down” on a possible buyout after three months of discussions. The news comes as shares of both companies have fallen in recent months. Warner shares are down 26% year to date, while Paramount has lost 23% of its value since January 1. That leaves Paramount at something of a crossroads. The company has hired financial advisers to consider bids, but with the most prominent suitor now stepping back, what could happen next? There are several possibilities and theories. Here’s a look at some of the biggest. Skydance Media David Ellison’s media company, which has had a long-standing partnership with Paramount Pictures to coproduce and cofinance films, reportedly made a preliminary offer in January to buy out Shari Redstone’s stake of National Amusements, the family holding company that controls Paramount Global.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

That deal is still being considered, but it would be a bit different than what the WBD deal would have been. That partnership would potentially have boosted the amount of content in the WBD library. Ellison is said to be primarily interested in the Paramount Pictures studio and would look to divest other interests, such as the Paramount+ streaming service. Byron Allen Allen and Paramount began talking this month after the media mogul offered $14.3 billion for Paramount Global. Allen Media Group currently owns the Weather Channel and several local stations, but if he emerges successful from this bidding war, he would be able to add CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and more to those holdings, along with the studio and streaming service. In addition to the cash offer on shares, Allen’s offer includes assuming debt, taking the total price to between $25 billion and $30 billion.

Comcast Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported Comcast and Paramount were having talks about either a joint venture or partnership that would see the two join their Paramount+ and Peacock streaming services together. That would result in cost savings for both and give customers a deeper catalog to peruse. Unlike the other deals being discussed, though, this is not thought to be a purchase, just a working relationship between the two. Amazon or Apple After Amazon’s $8.5 billion purchase of MGM in 2022, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a tech giant with streaming interests could sniff around Paramount. After all, locking everything from Star Trek to CSI to SpongeBob SquarePants onto Amazon Prime or Apple TV+ would be a big coup. The problem is, Paramount is more than a huge library of IP. It’s also a lot of legacy-media offerings on cable and broadcast television, which neither Amazon nor Apple likely have any interest in. And both already have produced original films, so don’t have a lot of use for Paramount Pictures. While you can’t rule out either company entirely, the odds of them being a factor in this sale are low.