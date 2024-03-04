How this ex-chef made her viral body lotion totally plastic-free

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

At first glance, you might think the $45 “Body Stone” from skincare startup Kate McLeod is food.

It comes in a bamboo canister you would use to store salt. Inside, the solid bar of body butter—made largely from cocoa fats—is stored in the same kind of cheesecloth you would use to strain broth. None of this is an accident. Kate McLeod, a former pastry chef, found inspiration from items in her kitchen when she created the packaging for her skincare brand, which launched in 2018. Over the past six years, customers have gravitated to the brand because of its unusual and attractive packaging, as much as for the high-quality food grade ingredients in the body butter. The brand just launched at Sephora, and is also available at Goop, Urban Outfitters, Canyon Ranch Spa, and many other retailers. It also sells through its own website. [Photo: Kate McLeod] To many, it almost comes as an afterthought that the packaging is plastic-free. That’s a radical move in the beauty industry, which produces upwards of 7.9 billion pieces of plastic a year in the U.S. alone. But McLeod believes that brands can convince consumers to make more eco-friendly choices by creating beautifully designed, efficacious products that also happen to be better for the planet.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

McLeod decided to launch her brand when she discovered cocoa butter. It comes from the cocoa plant and is commonly used in cooking. But in Africa and South America, it has also long been used as a beauty product. When McLeod came across a chunk of cocoa, she was impressed by its ability to hydrate and nourish her skin. And while cocoa butter is commonly used in drugstore brands like Palmer’s and Nivea, it is generally mixed with fillers like wax and petroleum that aren’t good for the skin or the planet. [Photo: Kate McLeod] McLeod wanted to create a solid moisturizer that was high in cocoa butter content. The problem was that it had a very high melting point, which meant that it was very messy to use. “As a chef, this was a problem I realized I could solve,” she says. “I went to the kitchen and tempered the butter the same way I would temper chocolate. The goal was to make sure it stayed solid until it came into contact with body heat.” The final recipe mixes cocoa butter with other fragrant oils, including avocado, sweet almond, apricot, and rose oils. And importantly, it does not contain any wax, preservatives, or synthetic stabilizers that most lotion bars contain. The bar stays intact until you warm it in your hands and rub it on your skin. (The brand ships the stones in insulated packaging so it doesn’t melt during hot weather.)

McLeod has now created a range of other beauty products that are similarly heavy in cocoa butter and solid in shape. The brand makes a facial moisturizer, bath and shower oils, as well as body stones that come in a range of scents. All products are made in the brand’s own facility in the Hudson Valley that is staffed by local chefs and bakers, who have a similar skill set to McLeod’s. [Photo: Kate McLeod] The packaging problem Creating a solid moisturizer meant that McLeod had to think creatively about how to package her product. The packaging industry offers a lot of options for dispensing liquids, but most involve a lot of plastic both in the bottle and pump. When McLeod began to explore packaging suppliers, it occurred to her she should think outside the box. She came up with the idea for the bamboo canister while walking in her kitchen one day and chancing upon a wooden salt jar. The brand is now strongly committed to sustainability. The body stone comes in a bamboo canister while the facial stone comes in a glass jar. After you order the first one, you can buy refills that comes in simple paper packaging that can be recycled. The cheesecloth inside can be used as a reusable makeup wipe, or composted. And the stones themselves are zero waste.