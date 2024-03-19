The most innovative human resources companies of 2024

Human resource teams have always been tasked with managing the shifting needs of workers. But recently, these shifts have increased in speed, severity, and significance. As Deloitte’s 2024 Global Human Capital Trends report forewarns, “The future of work requires human resources to evolve.” Today, HR teams can no longer sit on the sidelines as an ancillary part of an organization—they must address some of the labor market’s most pressing issues, such as advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion work and upskilling workers in preparation for the economy of the future. From the need to collaborate remotely to the demand for 21st-century benefits, HR teams have become an imperative part of how organizations retain workers, increase productivity, and adjust to the changing world of work.

Modern HR teams meet these vital challenges thanks to innovative companies that produce benefits, policies, and tech that make employees happier. ShiftKey, for example, helps healthcare facilities and healthcare workers efficiently schedule shifts through a digital marketplace, leading to a 83% reduction in unfilled shifts. Gusto simplifies HR for small businesses by automating payroll, benefits, and HR. The company also helps small businesses hire workers and recently rolled out an AI-powered job posting generator, which allows hiring managers to save time (on average 20 minutes a post) writing descriptions of open positions. And in a time of rising anti-trans legislation and increased barriers to abortion access, there’s Carrot, which offers hyper-customizable plans, including a range of gender-affirming care and fertility benefits.

No single HR team could ever generate all of these important, specialized services alone, but because of a growing ecosystem of innovative companies, more HR organizations are better equipped to meet the moment.

For helping healthcare workers efficiently schedule shifts