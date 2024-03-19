This company developed a test for a common but dangerous pregnancy complication

In 2023, Massachusetts-based biotech Thermo Fisher Scientific received Food and Drug Administration approval on a test to predict preeclampsia—a condition that impacts 1 in 25 pregnancies and is the leading cause of maternal death and infant mortality globally.

Two early users include Labcorp, a diagnostic testing company with more than 2,000 patient centers in the U.S., and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a teaching hospital that serves more than 1 million patients each year. The company also launched a new test to detect strains of HIV that are resistant to antiretroviral treatments.

Already being distributed in more than 60 countries, the test fills a critical gap in care, as 10% of adults and half of infants are now resistant to common first-line HIV drugs. In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific brought in more than $40 billion in revenue and invested more than $1.5 billion in research and development.

