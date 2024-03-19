Fast company logo
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s test to detect preeclampsia—a leading cause of maternal death—makes it one of 2024’s most innovative healthcare companies.

This company developed a test for a common but dangerous pregnancy complication

BY Shalene Gupta

In 2023, Massachusetts-based biotech Thermo Fisher Scientific received Food and Drug Administration approval on a test to predict preeclampsia—a condition that impacts 1 in 25 pregnancies and is the leading cause of maternal death and infant mortality globally.

Two early users include Labcorp, a diagnostic testing company with more than 2,000 patient centers in the U.S., and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a teaching hospital that serves more than 1 million patients each year. The company also launched a new test to detect strains of HIV that are resistant to antiretroviral treatments.

Already being distributed in more than 60 countries, the test fills a critical gap in care, as 10% of adults and half of infants are now resistant to common first-line HIV drugs. In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific brought in more than $40 billion in revenue and invested more than $1.5 billion in research and development.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

