This company is removing the stigma—and hassle—from sexual healthcare

Since its cofounding in 2020 by Daphne Chen and Stephanie Estey, TBD Health has offered patients a straightforward, nonjudgmental approach to their sexual health, with mail-order STD tests and telehealth consultations.

In 2023, its scope—and reach—widened substantially. TBD expanded its presence from 6 states to 47. It also established its second in-person clinic in Denver, which offers sexual health services such as STD testing, exams, and birth control. TBD’s staff are trained in sex positivity, trauma awareness, and sensitivity to create a judgement-free experience.

In June 2023, TBD launched a kit offering HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), supported by at-home HIV tests and telehealth visits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates fewer than 25% of the people who would benefit from PrEP are taking it, and TBD’s virtual offering removes the hurdle of having to visit the doctor to get tested once every three months.

In 2023, TBD raised $4.4 million in funding. It has seen triple-digit growth since 2022, and added over 3,000 patients in 2023.