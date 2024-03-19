Fast company logo
With its unique approach to allergy care, Nectar Life Sciences is one of 2024’s most innovative healthcare companies.

Allergies suck. This startup wants to make treating them easier

BY Shalene Gupta

When Ken Chahine, a biochemist and founder of AncestryDNA, learned that the standard treatment for allergies was either a battery of medication or shots, he wanted to reimagine every step of allergy care.

In February 2023, he launched Nectar Life Sciences, an allergy platform that includes a testing facility, a pharmacy, an allergist network, and a clinic. The company developed allergy drops that can treat multiple allergies simultaneously and be customized for a patient’s specific needs.

Using Nectar’s virtual model, patients can test, receive their drops, and consult a doctor from their homes. Every month since its launch, Nectar’s test sales grew by 50%, and the company opened an allergy clinic in New York City in August. More than offering an in-person testing option, the clinic allows the company to treat more complex conditions, including asthma, food allergies, and eczema.

To date, the company has raised $24 million in funding.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

