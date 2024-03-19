Allergies suck. This startup wants to make treating them easier

When Ken Chahine, a biochemist and founder of AncestryDNA, learned that the standard treatment for allergies was either a battery of medication or shots, he wanted to reimagine every step of allergy care.

In February 2023, he launched Nectar Life Sciences, an allergy platform that includes a testing facility, a pharmacy, an allergist network, and a clinic. The company developed allergy drops that can treat multiple allergies simultaneously and be customized for a patient’s specific needs.

Using Nectar’s virtual model, patients can test, receive their drops, and consult a doctor from their homes. Every month since its launch, Nectar’s test sales grew by 50%, and the company opened an allergy clinic in New York City in August. More than offering an in-person testing option, the clinic allows the company to treat more complex conditions, including asthma, food allergies, and eczema.

To date, the company has raised $24 million in funding.