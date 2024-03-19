Fast company logo
Luna’s work to bring physical therapy to people’s homes makes it one of 2024’s most innovative healthcare companies.

This startup’s house calls could be the future of physical therapy

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

According to the World Health Organization, some 1.7 billion people worldwide suffer from musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, which can bring with them chronic pain and limited mobility. Luna, since its founding in 2018, has been committed to helping patients with MSK conditions and post-operative patients improve their conditions via in-home physical therapy appointments.

It’s an approach that has helped the company grow tremendously—it has doubled its revenue every year since it was founded in 2018—and earned it recognition from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which has named Luna an “exceptional” partner for two years running. In October—following the publication of a report highlighting reduced pain and improved post-op therapy adherence among knee-replacement patients using Luna’s care-coordination Pathways program—the company expanded its tailored offerings to include five specialty programs.

The new treatment approaches, available in 28 states, include programs focused both on post-operative recovery, along with proactive strength and flexibility training to help older adults improve their mobility and better manage chronic pain. The programs expanded Luna’s availability beyond health plans to include health systems and other care organizations. Its Postoperative Success product launched with Orange County, California’s Hoag Hospital as its first client.

To date, Luna has delivered nearly 1 million visits.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

