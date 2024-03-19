Fast company logo
From providing virtual primary care to Walmart employees to testing hybrid care models, Included Health’s approach makes it one of 2024’s most innovative healthcare companies.

This health provider is using virtual care to help companies save real money

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

Given the number of employees it has, Walmart spends about $6 billion a year on healthcare. Included Health—whose offerings include virtual urgent care, mental healthcare, and primary care—is the partner the retailer uses to ensure that it gets value out of that money. The two have worked together since 2016, but in 2023, their partnership on primary care expanded, growing from three states to nationwide.

Now, all of Walmart’s employees enrolled in its health plan can receive virtual primary care through Included without a copay. In the pilot, the offering brought Walmart an 11% reduction in total cost of care, a 26% reduction in hospital readmissions, and a 38% reduction in inpatient hospital costs.

Beyond Walmart, Included spent 2023 building out hybrid care offerings through partnerships. Working with urgent care provider Solv Health, Included allowed patients to book same-day or next-day in-person appointments. Included also worked with DispatchHealth to allow patients to receive in-person labs and electroencephalogram (EEG) tests.

Included is also prioritizing culturally competent health care and has 21,000 providers who have been vetted to support the LGBTQ+ and Black communities—which are being used by companies that include Salesforce, McDonald’s, and State Farm.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

