Small businesses often pay more to insure their employees. Galileo wants to change that

Currently 44% of Americans struggle to pay for healthcare, while 93% believe the care they receive is not worth the cost. Galileo is working to deliver high-quality medical care at an affordable cost for marginalized populations with the help of data-driven insights from its proprietary software. It operates 24/7 in all 50 states.

In 2023, it added pediatrics, behavioral health, and more support for complex chronic conditions to its offerings. Though it’s operated direct-to-consumer since its 2018 launch, in April 2023, it launched Galileo for Small Business. The program allows small business owners to provide healthcare through Galileo for $19 per employee a month. It’s a far cry from the nearly $700 per employee small companies typically spend on healthcare. The price point may also help get more small businesses to offer healthcare—fully half currently don’t.

Over the course of 2023, as Galileo’s patient base grew by 30%, clinicians provided an accurate, first-time diagnosis in 93% of cases and 50% of its patients received a full treatment plan less than eight hours after sending an initial message to Galileo. Employers and health plans that chose to partner with Galileo saw a total cost of care reduction of 10% to 15%.

