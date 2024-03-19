How Function Health is arming patients with extensive test results

Today, most health insurance doesn’t cover testing beyond about 20 biomarkers or so, and usually mandates that testing occurs after symptoms appear, limiting people’s ability to receive preventive care. Plus, having to visit different specialists or transfer tests between physicians and even health systems can add another barrier to getting the right care.

Function Health, which launched in 2023, is bringing clarity to testing by offering members access to more than 100 lab tests for heart, kidney, and liver health; hormone, nutrient, metabolic, and heavy metal levels; cancer signals; inflammation; and more. The entire battery of tests could cost up to $15,000 out of pocket, but is available for $499 a year. Function Health pairs the results with analysis and insights from its medical team, and the tests are designed to easily be shared with a patient’s other doctors.

Over the course of 2023, more than 30,000 people joined Function and its waitlist has over 150,000 people. It completed more than 3 million lab tests in 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.