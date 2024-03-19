Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Function Health’s work to make lab tests into a resource for patients makes it one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in healthcare.

How Function Health is arming patients with extensive test results

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

Today, most health insurance doesn’t cover testing beyond about 20 biomarkers or so, and usually mandates that testing occurs after symptoms appear, limiting people’s ability to receive preventive care. Plus, having to visit different specialists or transfer tests between physicians and even health systems can add another barrier to getting the right care.

Function Health, which launched in 2023, is bringing clarity to testing by offering members access to more than 100 lab tests for heart, kidney, and liver health; hormone, nutrient, metabolic, and heavy metal levels; cancer signals; inflammation; and more. The entire battery of tests could cost up to $15,000 out of pocket, but is available for $499 a year. Function Health pairs the results with analysis and insights from its medical team, and the tests are designed to easily be shared with a patient’s other doctors.

Over the course of 2023, more than 30,000 people joined Function and its waitlist has over 150,000 people. It completed more than 3 million lab tests in 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

Explore Topics