How this health startup is addressing the root cause of UTIs and yeast infections

One of the main reasons women visit the doctor is for such vaginal conditions as yeast infections and urinary tract infections (UTIs)—around 90% of which are caused by imbalances in the vaginal microbiome. Evvy , which has offered a test for assessing the vaginal microbiome since 2021, expanded its mission in 2023 by adding clinical care to its offerings, which is now available in 34 states.

Now, Evvy patients who take a test can have a doctor review their results and write prescriptions as needed, including supplements, instead of “one size fits all” antibiotics.

Evvy found that 100% of its patients reported an improvement in symptoms, and 83% had more balanced microbiomes as a result of treatment. Recognizing that vaginal health and sexual health can overlap, Evvy also added sexually transmitted infections testing in September. More than a third of patients signed up within a month of launch.

In 2023, Evvy helped more than 20,000 patients, while also raising $19 million in funding.