Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Equip started as an eating disorder treatment for people 6 to 24 years old. Its expansion to more adults helped make it one of the year’s most innovative companies.

How this startup is bringing eating-disorder treatment to more patients

BY Shalene Gupta

Eating-disorder treatment centers can have waitlists that are an average of three weeks long, and the centers themselves can cost up to $2,000 per day. Meanwhile, there are fewer than 250 eating-disorder treatment centers in the U.S., or about one spot per 5,000 people who need treatment.

Equip, founded in 2019, is a virtual eating-disorder treatment program that focuses on children and young adults ages 6 to 24. In September, it expanded its services to include adults with eating disorders, only 20% of whom typically receive treatment. In 2023, Equip partnered with nine new insurance providers, expanding access to 115 million people. Today, 94% of Equip’s patients pay through insurance.

More than 80% of Equip’s patients reached or maintained their target weight within the first year of care. The company has secured $20 million in funding, bringing its total funding to $95 million.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

Explore Topics