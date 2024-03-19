How this startup is bringing eating-disorder treatment to more patients

Eating-disorder treatment centers can have waitlists that are an average of three weeks long, and the centers themselves can cost up to $2,000 per day. Meanwhile, there are fewer than 250 eating-disorder treatment centers in the U.S., or about one spot per 5,000 people who need treatment.

Equip, founded in 2019, is a virtual eating-disorder treatment program that focuses on children and young adults ages 6 to 24. In September, it expanded its services to include adults with eating disorders, only 20% of whom typically receive treatment. In 2023, Equip partnered with nine new insurance providers, expanding access to 115 million people. Today, 94% of Equip’s patients pay through insurance.

More than 80% of Equip’s patients reached or maintained their target weight within the first year of care. The company has secured $20 million in funding, bringing its total funding to $95 million.

