How this company is making it easier to identify heart-health risks

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S., where more than 800,000 people die from it every year. Egnite uses AI-powered data analysis on its database of more than 10 million heart disease patients to glean insights on how to improve care.

The company then applies these insights to screen and monitor patients to ensure that serious symptoms are quickly detected and treated before they can become life-threatening.

In 2023, Egnite launched several new algorithms that turn its CardioCare platform into an even stronger preventative-care health solution. They’re aimed at better identifying patients at risk for stroke, heart failure, and heart valve disease.

To date, Egnite has improved workflow efficiencies by up to 55% among the practices that use it. It has also increased life-saving treatment rates by 25% and delivered an average return on investment of 200%. It has helped more than 35,700 patients.