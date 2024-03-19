Meet the health company helping formerly incarcerated people treat their opioid addiction

Bicycle Health is No. 44 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Approximately two-thirds of incarcerated people have a substance-use disorder, and 24% to 36% of incarcerated people struggle with opioid use disorder (OUD). Despite those high numbers, most don’t receive treatment—in part because most drug courts don’t offer medications for OUD. After prison, many with untreated OUD end up back in the criminal justice system.

“It’s a revolving door—you relapse and end up going back,” says Ankit Gupta, founder and CEO of Bicycle Health, which offers medications for opioid use disorder treatment (MOUD) via telehealth, as well as the option to meet with a recovery coach or support group virtually. In 2023, the company moved further toward its goal of making MOUD treatment more accessible by focusing on the prison population. “We wanted to serve this population, where the need is so high,” Gupta says.

Beginning in February 2023, Bicycle worked with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and WellPath, a provider of care for vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments like prison, to prescribe medications like buprenorphine and offer recovery support to adults who have been released from custody into federal reentry centers. All told, Bicycle saw 1,500 patients in 32 states through these relationships. While it may seem like a drop in the bucket, Bicycle’s telehealth approach is helping bring treatment to more people—something critically necessary, given that only one in five of the 2.5 million people who suffer from opioid use disorder received medication for it. Meanwhile, patients who received a prescription from a telehealth provider were 38 times more likely to receive help.