How this health startup is bringing holistic autoimmune care to more people

It takes about five years and five doctors, on average, to get a diagnosis for an autoimmune condition. Meanwhile, the number of people with autoimmune diseases has doubled over the past few decades, with price of treatment rising by more than 400% over the last decade.

Virtual health company WellTheory launched in 2022 with a focus on reimagining care for autoimmune diseases by pairing its members with a team of experts, including dietitians and health coaches. These coaches help patients build daily management habits around sleep, nutrition, and stress—all of which can exacerbate autoimmune symptoms.

WellTheory says that emergency room and urgent care visits by its members decrease by 85% after four months. After operating exclusively as a direct-to-consumer wellness company, in 2023, WellTheory pushed into the employer market, announcing an enterprise offering in October that’s aimed at helping companies bring down the high cost of treating autoimmune conditions.

The company’s first enterprise client, announced in January, is fellow health startup Maven Clinic, whose 600 employees get access WellTheory’s holistic health approach, which includes registered dietitians, health coaches, and care coordinators. The addition of enterprise clients complements the more than 5 million patients that have access to Maven through its partnerships with insurance companies.