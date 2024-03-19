This health company is making it easier for doctors to manage chronic conditions in older patients

CopilotIQ provides remote health monitoring for older Americans. Its mission is to create a smarter way to manage chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes or hypertension.

Through connected devices in members’ homes, predictive analytics, and clinical automation, CopilotIQ collects 1,000 times more data on a patient’s health than a traditional doctor’s office. Patients get daily biometric readings coupled with weekly calls with nurses who offer remote coaching based on their data.

In 2023, CopilotIQ built out its AI platform that flags issues, delivers customized diet and lifestyle suggestions, and helps clinicians manage patients. After 26 weeks, members saw fasting glucose, an indicator of diabetes, decrease by 10%, and life-threatening hypoglycemia decrease by about 50%. Meanwhile, members with stage 2 hypertension saw a 43% decrease in blood pressure over the course of three months.

CopilotIQ grew from 100 active members at the beginning of 2022 to more than 10,000 members at the close of 2023. It’s currently adding over 120 new members a day, with plans to expand operations into 12 additional states, bringing the total to 23.