The gross reason Family Dollar’s Arkansas warehouse earned the largest-ever food-safety fine of $42 million

Family Dollar Stores, the discount chain in 46 states, is on the hook to pay the largest-ever monetary penalty in a U.S. food-safety case, the Justice Department has announced. The brand, which was acquired by rival Dollar Tree in 2015, has agreed to forfeit $42 million and subject itself to three years of federal monitoring for distributing products from an East Arkansas warehouse—Family Dollar Distribution Center 202, just across the border from Memphis—that had, in short, a rat problem.

To put that record-setting fine in perspective, consider Chipotle’s foodborne illness crisis, which today remains arguably the most infamous food-safety scandal since Upton Sinclair was busy promoting The Jungle. Between 2015 and 2018, the burrito giant became the source of big E. coli, norovirus, Salmonella, and Clostridium perfringens outbreaks that affected more than a thousand people nationwide. The Clostridium outbreak alone—which began at one Ohio location and sickened at least 647 people—is considered the worst such incident in U.S. history traceable to a single restaurant. Chipotle ultimately agreed to pay a $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges, in what was described by the Justice Department in 2020 as “the largest ever in a food-safety case.” And yet, Family Dollar’s fine is nearly double that—for an incident that didn’t dominate national headlines, or cause any reported hospitalizations. What calamity could a single warehouse have caused that merited such a gigantic penalty? The answer is that Family Dollar Distribution Center 202’s rat problem, to put it mildly, beggared belief. The Justice Department’s press release gestures glancingly at some of these details, but prosecutors essentially accused the retailer of knowingly operating a warehouse for months that had a staggering rodent infestation—delivering packages to hundreds of stores that contained visible gnawings or even showed up carrying live rats.

According to the plea agreement, Family Dollar became aware of the facility’s “pest issues” by August 2020 at the latest. Stores had filed reports of pallets arriving with signs of rodents—if not actual rodents themselves. The company acknowledged that by January 2021, warehouse employees were aware of their infestation, and that the facility was violating food and drug safety laws. However, deliveries continued until January 2022—one whole calendar year later—when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent inspectors on the ground to investigate. A five-inspector team conducted three visits, then filed a final report, in which they noted, “During this inspection we observed rodent evidence, including live rodents, dead rodents of various states of decay, rodent excreta pellets (REPs), gnawings, nesting, and odors indicative of rodents throughout the entirety of your facility.” Additionally, they found mice, bird droppings, sundry other filth, plus a “strong odor indicative of many dead or decaying animals that permeated throughout the aisles.” That acronym, “REPs,” is repeated enough times to permanently sear it in your memory: “approximately 30 REPs in and around a pallet containing cardboard cases . . . of Knorr Chicken Flavor Rice & Pasta Blend,” “approximately 25 REPs on the floor,” “approximately 50 REPs at the north-most end of aisle,” and “TNTC REPs on a pallet containing . . . Hungry Jack Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes.” (“TNTC” means rodent pellets that are too numerous to count.) Inspectors described encountering pallets of spilled bags of popcorn and BiGS taco-flavor sunflower seeds that contained “fluorescing mammalian urine stains,” and apparently at one point, they spied a rat running “from east to west” across a food-storage aisle while a mouse criss-crossed its path, “from west to east” down the same aisle.

The facility’s own extermination records were also reviewed. For the previous half-year, the warehouse has documented more than 2,300 rodent captures in various glue traps and bait boxes, including 150 “roof rats.” Even worse, after the inspectors’ first visit, an outside pest-control company recorded removing another 1,100 rat carcasses from the facility. Following the FDA’s investigation, Family Dollar issued a “voluntary recall” of products shipped from Distribution Center 202. Citing “the presence of rodents and rodent activity,” it told consumers who’d shopped at 404-supplied locations in six states to throw out all human and pet food, drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and dietary supplements purchased from January 2021 to February 2022. All those locations closed to regroup. The warehouse shut down temporarily, too, though limited operations had resumed within a few weeks. In this week’s release, the Justice Department called it “incomprehensible” that Family Dollar knew about the Arkansas rat problems “but continued to ship products that were unsafe and insanitary,” adding: “Knowingly selling these types of products not only places the public’s health at risk but erodes the trust consumers have in the products they purchase.”

It doesn’t help that both Family Dollar and its parent, Dollar Tree, have a longstanding pattern of concentrating stores in food deserts where locals, often low-income and minority, rely on dollar stores not just for silly seasonal decor, household cleaners, and gift wrap, but also for affordable food and OTC medications. Not to mention, Arkansas’ warehouse wasn’t the Dollar Tree brand’s first to be afflicted by rodent problems in recent years. In fact, by the time of Arkansas’ epic infestation, Family Dollar had already had to close other stores in New York City, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Richmond, Miami, and Pittsburgh to deal with separate plagues of gnawing mammals. In Dollar Tree’s statement explaining the plea agreement, CEO and chairman Rick Dreiling made sure to note that he’s new to this job (coming aboard in early 2022) and that, since he assumed the role, the C-suite team has “worked diligently to help Family Dollar resolve this historical matter and significantly enhance our policies, procedures, and physical facilities to ensure it is not repeated.”