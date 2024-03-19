Fast company logo
Why N5 Sensors, Comcast, Rippling, and Motorola Solutions are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in rapid response for 2024.

The most innovative companies in rapid response for 2024

BY Katerina Barton1 minute read

In the fast-paced world we live, it can seem like there’s an emergency everyday and behind every headline. The following companies are recognized for rapidly addressing an assortment of crises in the U.S. and abroad, big and small, and making impacts in these areas. 

Climate change is directly contributing to extreme weather events all over the world, and several of these companies are helping limit its effects, including N5 Sensors, which helps monitor and locate the growing number of wildfires in the U.S. and Canada and alert officials early. Comcast is helping make Wi-Fi available in the case of blackouts during the increasing number of storms the U.S. is facing. 

Several companies are also focused on global health, such as Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, which has its eye on mitigating biothreats, and recently helped aid in the local response of a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus found in Cambodia last year. The Serum Institute of India along with Oxford University are being celebrated for a new vaccine that is effective in preventing malaria in children, which could save countless lives. 

Within the public safety sector, Motorola Solutions is working to help a uniquely American issue of school shootings by providing security measures and avenues for rapid communications, while RapidDeploy is helping first responders get critical information quicker to help in emergency situations. 

1. N5 Sensors

For detecting wildfires early

2. Serum Institute of India

For developing and scaling a low-cost malaria vaccine

3. Rippling

For ensuring workers got paid amid Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse

4. Motorola Solutions

For helping keep schools safe

5. RapidDeploy

For giving first responders additional emergency tools

6. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

For containing infectious diseases

7. Domino’s

For investing in local communities

8. Firefly Aerospace

For providing last-minute launch capabilities for national security missions in space

9. Comcast

For staying connected to the internet in a crisis

10. General Catalyst

For helping develop and uphold responsible AI guidelines

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Katerina Barton is a freelance audio producer and storyteller based in New York City. She recently worked as a producer for the national daily news show The Takeaway at WNYC, where she focused on sharing stories that are often underrepresented in the media More

