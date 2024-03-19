The most innovative companies in rapid response for 2024

In the fast-paced world we live, it can seem like there’s an emergency everyday and behind every headline. The following companies are recognized for rapidly addressing an assortment of crises in the U.S. and abroad, big and small, and making impacts in these areas.

Climate change is directly contributing to extreme weather events all over the world, and several of these companies are helping limit its effects, including N5 Sensors, which helps monitor and locate the growing number of wildfires in the U.S. and Canada and alert officials early. Comcast is helping make Wi-Fi available in the case of blackouts during the increasing number of storms the U.S. is facing.

Several companies are also focused on global health, such as Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, which has its eye on mitigating biothreats, and recently helped aid in the local response of a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus found in Cambodia last year. The Serum Institute of India along with Oxford University are being celebrated for a new vaccine that is effective in preventing malaria in children, which could save countless lives.

Within the public safety sector, Motorola Solutions is working to help a uniquely American issue of school shootings by providing security measures and avenues for rapid communications, while RapidDeploy is helping first responders get critical information quicker to help in emergency situations.