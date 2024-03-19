This Texas hospital is putting its pediatricians on the front line of mental health

In Texas, one in three children has a mental health condition, and the number continues to rise. Yet 80% of these issues could be managed in a primary care setting. In 2022, Dallas-based Children’s Health partnered with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute to launch the Behavioral Health Integration and Guidance (BHIG) initiative.

In 2023 the organizations expanded the program to treat 150,000 families. The BHIG trains primary care clinicians to diagnose and treat mental health conditions. With only one psychiatrist per 10,000 children in Texas, the Children’s Health program means kids don’t end up on long wait lists and can receive preventive mental healthcare before reaching a crisis point.

The program raised more than $28 million in funding from local donors in 2023, and has trained more than 75 providers.

