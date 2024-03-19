Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Children’s Health’s pioneering model of training physicians to treat children’s mental health makes it one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the healthcare category.

This Texas hospital is putting its pediatricians on the front line of mental health

BY Shalene Gupta

In Texas, one in three children has a mental health condition, and the number continues to rise. Yet 80% of these issues could be managed in a primary care setting. In 2022, Dallas-based Children’s Health partnered with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute to launch the Behavioral Health Integration and Guidance (BHIG) initiative.

In 2023 the organizations expanded the program to treat 150,000 families. The BHIG trains primary care clinicians to diagnose and treat mental health conditions. With only one psychiatrist per 10,000 children in Texas, the Children’s Health program means kids don’t end up on long wait lists and can receive preventive mental healthcare before reaching a crisis point.

The program raised more than $28 million in funding from local donors in 2023, and has trained more than 75 providers.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

Explore Topics