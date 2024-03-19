This company makes reselling an item of clothing as easy as scanning a QR code

Resale has been a buzzword for the past decade as consumers look for ways to purchase secondhand clothing to lessen their effect on the environment. But setting up a resale program can be costly, and picking the right approach can be difficult.

Archive, which launched in 2021, works with more than 40 global brands including The North Face, Oscar de la Renta, and Diane Von Furstenberg, and is available in seven countries. Archive’s services include setting up peer-to-peer networks (where customers sell used goods to other customers directly), creating a system to process and resell inventory on a brand’s website alongside new items, or selling them in-store—all depending on what a company wants.

In 2023, Archive launched its most seamless resale system yet in partnership with digital ID company Eon and clothing brand Pangaia: Customers can now just scan a QR code on Pangaia garments to make them immediately available for resale on the brand’s platform. Archive’s services have helped brands attract a new customer base—on average, 50% of resale customers are new to whatever brand they buy via Archive. Archive partnered with 22 new brands last year, including Maje and Hannah Andersson, and recently added New Balance to the list.

