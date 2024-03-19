This mobile game helps kids expand their imaginations—really

When the Crayola Create & Play mobile game began its life in November 2018, it was little more than the digital touchscreen equivalent of an analog coloring book. This fall, the game surpassed 1 million active users thanks to an ambitious reimagining by the Pennsylvania crayon maker and Salt Lake City-based video game developer Red Games .

In the updated Crayola Create & Play app, three years in the making, young players take virtual pets through a massive open world with cities, caverns, clouds, and outer space—all while playing dozens of educational games that teach everything from color theory to penmanship. The game also exposes kids to the industrial processes that are used to spray, inject, and dye bright colors in real-world products.

As user numbers have grown, Red Games, which now licenses the title from Crayola, has aggressively expanded the game. In the past year, it has introduced new open-world areas (a neighborhood playground, outer space) and five interactive pet personas that coach and teach the players. It’s also integrated third-party brands for unique partnerships and promotions, such as last fall’s back-to-school backpack decorator incorporating characters and toys from My Little Pony, PJ Masks, and Tonka.

