Colored gemstones are trending, and this jeweler is leading the charge

Founded in 2005, Angara is a vertically integrated online jeweler, which sources and procures stones, designs jewelry, and manufactures pieces in-house. The company focuses on colored gemstones and caters to a more diverse audience than traditional bridal jewelers in the United States. To help consumers feel comfortable with paying sometimes several thousands for a single piece, Angara has launched 3D views and virtual try-on technology in recent years.

In April 2023, the company took the personalization process one step further by launching the AI-powered Create With Angara. The customization feature lets users design jewelry by creating a setting, then choosing the quality of diamond or colored gemstone to incorporate. The design is then manufactured and shipped ultrafast: Most customers receive their personalized jewelry in three or four days.

The company says that sales using this feature have reached double-digit millions, contributing to nearly 20% of the company’s annual revenue. This past summer, Angara started offering customers the option of more affordable lab-grown diamonds and synthetic gemstones as well as natural ones, attracting a new base of customers who are looking for high-quality affordable jewelry.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.